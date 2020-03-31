Comments
UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is installing clear acrylic shields at cash registers in all of its stores to protect customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic.
UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is installing clear acrylic shields at cash registers in all of its stores to protect customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Exchange operates department and convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants, theaters, vending and other businesses on military installations in all 50 states, four U.S. territories and 34 countries
“As part of the Department of Defense, the Exchange is mission essential,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is all in to get Airmen, Soldiers and military families the goods they need while protecting them and our associates.”
All businesses should have the shields within the next week.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources