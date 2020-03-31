COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the last day of March, Collin County officials have reported 160 total confirmed cases of coronavirus and that 47 of those patients have “successfully recovered.”
Officials said there are currently 112 cases with 16 patients hospitalized and 96 in self-isolation at their homes. There is also still one death reported out of the total cases.
The number that seems to have stood out is the amount of recoveries. Forty-seven — almost 30% — patients have recovered after being infected with COVID-19, according to officials.
Collin County remains under a “stay-at-home” order with residents being told to stay indoors unless they need to go out for “essential” activities, such as grocery shopping, health reasons, or going to jobs that are still open.
The word “essential” has caused some confusion among residents because the emergency order does not clearly define which businesses are considered “essential” and should stay open.
On Monday, Collin County commissioners voted to extend Judge Chris Hill’s order despite the confusion.