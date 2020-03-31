



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County reported 82 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 631.

Dallas County Health and Human Services, also confirmed the 12th and 13th coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

The deceased include a man in his 50s who was as resident of Rowlett and a man in his 90s who lived in Dallas.

Both patients had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

There are 26 COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facilities, including two deaths, that have been reported within the past week.

The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peek week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County, DCHHS said in a news release.

“We are at the beginning of what will be a difficult time for Texas, especially here. We need each one of you to #StayInTheFight! To do that, I need you to practice self-care, have faith in the science, and #StaySafebyStayingHome,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found here.

Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

As for the state of Texas, it surpassed 3,000 cases on Tuesday.

Texas surpasses 3,000 #COVID19 cases #COVID19TX Update:

🔹3,266 cases reported

🔹41 fatalities

🔹122 of 254 counties reporting cases

🔹42,992 people tested#StayHomeTexas and keep washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, covering coughs and stopping germs. https://t.co/91jcb4NX6c pic.twitter.com/HVcAg9LnHC — TexasDSHS (@TexasDSHS) March 31, 2020

