



It’s a difficult ​time for local businesses and many are searching for creative ways to make money.From takeout to toilet paper and drinks to go, Commissary in downtown Dallas is doing everything it can to drive business. ​“Every single dollar matters,” Headington Companies Director of Food and Beverage Michael Siegel said. “Every single dollar you make is another hour you can pay an employee to come to work. These are crazy times for restaurants.”Today the café is working with Alto to participate in the Dallas-based ride share’s new on demand lunch delivery service. ​

“We just launched lunch this week,” Alto Co-founder & CEO Will Coleman said. “We’re going to be doing lunch every single day Monday through Friday. Partnering with different local restaurants.”

​

Over the weekends, they’ll be partnering with farmers markets and they’re also looking into brunch and happy hour options.

“It’s great because we can place large orders with our restaurants,” Coleman said. “It keeps people off the roads and out of lines, to go counters and really support local restaurants.”

​

“Supporting local.. I know it’s thrown out there a lot but it’s critical to keep businesses open right now and keep people employed,” Siegel said.

If you’re interested in this you can order lunch on your phone or computer through Alto’s website and have it delivered within 30 minutes. ​

At all of the participating restaurants, meals cost around $15. The delivery fee is $7 per order. ​