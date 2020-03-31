Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to keep students and parents from leaving their homes often, Dallas ISD has changed their grab-and-go program by offering a week’s worth of meals that can be picked up once a week.
Students will now be able to pick up their free meals on Thursdays only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at campuses across the district. The district will provide meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Previously, students and parents would be able to pick up their meals on Mondays and Thursdays, but the district said it is following recommendations by the county and health officials by changing to the once-per-week approach.
For a full list of the locations and their addresses, visit the district’s website here.
On Monday, Dallas ISD also launched a program to bring meals to homeless students and families who aren’t able to access the grab-and-go locations.