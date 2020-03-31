



Those requests Tuesday came from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson as he warned the impact of COVID-19 in our community promises “more challenging days ahead.”

Speaking to widely-spaced, social distancing reporters and photographers in the City Hall Flag Room, Mayor Johnson also explained the reasoning behind new orders compelling hospitals to report by 4:00 p.m. each day the number of available beds, available ICU beds and ventilators.

“We’re talking about these other issues, about whether not we should shut down parks and trails and why people aren’t adhering to physical distancing,” says Johnson. “Well, part of it is, I think some people really don’t understand what’s going on, and how serious this is…seeing daily numbers in terms of hospital capacity, might help. I’m almost certain it will help people understand once this situation gets to a point where it is critical. ”

Mayor Johnson made it clear he is troubled social distancing guidelines were largely ignored as crowds flocked to popular walking trails and parks over the weekend.

Johnson says he will shut them down as a last resort, but he’s asking for citizen’s cooperation, understanding that not everyone lives in a single -family home.

“Can you imagine being in an apartment like I grew up in? A two bedroom apartment with six people in it? How crazy you might be right now in terms of kids needing to get out and stretch their legs and blow off some steam? Having a park to go to or going to the trails that we have is probably the only place you can do that safely.”

The Mayor is also urging staff to think creatively to find ways for citizens to get outdoors and still maintain safe distances. One idea under consideration is to shut down select streets to vehicle traffic in densely populated areas to order to give walkers more room.

In spite of those efforts to curtail the virus’ spread, officials are expecting an increase in the number of positive cases and in the number of hospitalizations.

Right now, the Texas Army National Guard is building a field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The hospital is being built to accommodate 250 beds; but, can be expanded to care for as many as 1,400.

City leaders say no decision has been made as to when the hospital will come online or how it will be used, whether to care for coronavirus patients, or to treat other ailments which would free up capacity in existing hospitals.

“The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the numbers of unemployed people are both rising quickly,” warned Mayor Johnson.

To combat the growing economic crisis, the Mayor appealed directly to landlords, “have a heart…have a heart. These are incredibly difficult times for everyone, and particularly for some of our most vulnerable members of our community. Do not compound our city’s problems by putting people out on the street, not right now.”

While encouraging compassion, the Mayor didn’t forget to send a message to renters as well.

“To renters, remember that your landlords have bills to pay, too… so I’m encouraging everyone to work together.”

And finally, the Mayor offered encouragement, reminding the city of its strength and resilience.

“This insidious virus is going to test us; but, it will not break us,” he said.