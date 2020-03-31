DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit confirmed Tuesday two DART employees who have contact with the public have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first is a DART police officer and the second is a DART bus operator.
Both are self-isolating at home.
The DART bus and police car have been removed from service and will remain in quarantine.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, DART said it “remains committed to doing everything possible to keep our patrons and employees safe and will continue enhanced cleaning protocols for buses, light rail and paratransit vehicles, as well as all DART office and maintenance facilities.
“DART has been in close contact with local, state and national health authorities, including the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC, since the start of the pandemic and will continue to monitor the situation for residents in the North Texas region.”
