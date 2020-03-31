PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Senior year isn’t going as planned for Lily Ray.

Her school, Plano Senior High, got out for Spring Break, and, like every other school in Texas, has been out ever since.

Learning online has been a new challenge.

“They give us a lesson plan and then all of the worksheets and then everything is due on Friday,” she said.

Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday schools will remain out through May 4 now means graduating classes across the state could miss out on some major milestones.

Lily has her prom dress.

“I love it, makes me feel like a princess,” she said.

With the dance originally scheduled for late April, it’s not clear when – or even if – it will happen.

Graduation isn’t until June, but still uncertain.

Her varsity softball games are cancelled.

Having a social life requires some creativity, like getting friends to drive to the same parking lot and jamming to the same song while sitting in your car.

It’s unclear how the interruption COVID-19 has caused will affect the school calendar or how schools determine whether students advance to the next grade.

Much of that will depend on guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

The largest districts in North Texas – Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington ISDs – have already told parents school is out “until further notice.”

Plano, Garland, and Frisco ISDs are in line with the governor’s expectations of a possible May 4 return.

Extended time away from campus, though, could require new strategies.

Plano ISD hasn’t assigned grades for the time it’s been out of the classroom.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot of maybe anger or sadness. I know I have a lot of emotions about what’s happening right now.

And, I get upset about what’s happening right now but I have to remind myself that there are a lot of good things happening,” said Lily.

For example, Lily says she getting to spend time with family, a lot of it, just as she prepared to move out for college.

Lily says she’s also learning to appreciate… well, everything.

“There are a lot of things that are important to me that I didn’t realize were important to me,” she said.

One thing she doesn’t want to consider, though, is that her last day of high school may have already come and gone.

“Because there are a lot of goodbye’s that I want to be able to say,” she said.