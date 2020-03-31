



– Judge Jill Willis denied a request for a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of McKinney’s shelter-in-place emergency order.

This means the shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

Judge Willis defended her initial ruling that Collin County Judge Chris Hill’s order wins out over McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

But the judge said this ruling was based on the law.

“It would be inappropriate for me to pick the policy I prefer,” she said, adding her role is not to be a policymaker.

She said once the McKinney City Council passed an ordinance approving the Mayor’s order, it became a moot point.

Local realtor Derek Baker had filed the lawsuit seeking the restraining order.

Mayor Fuller told CBS 11 that under his order, relators are protected and considered an essential business.

“Businesses are essential. We need them to stay open,” announced County Judge Chris Hill last Tuesday.

Baker said he’s received hate mail since filing the lawsuit.

“‘There’s gonna be blood on your hands.’ ‘You want people to die.’ It’s sad when you see those kind of things. No, we don’t want that. I want people to be wise,” he said.

His lawsuit claimed the Mayor’s order violates state law and asked for a temporary restraining order barring its enforcement.

