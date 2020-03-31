DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 60s from The Colony is Denton County’s latest victim of the coronavirus.
“Today, we have learned of yet another death due to COVID-19 which has impacted our communities in Denton County,” Judge Andy Eads said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man’s family as well as the families of those who have also been victims of this terrible pandemic.”
Denton County Public Health said he was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case.
DCPH also announced 15 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County which increases the countywide total to 206 confirmed cases. Included in that number, are 50 confirmed cases of people living at the Denton State Supported Living Center. Twenty-three workers at the living center also tested positive.
“The Commissioners Court has extended the Stay at Home mandate and the closure of non-essential businesses through April 7 and anticipate it will continue longer. We know these strict measures cause hardships, but we must keep residents at home to curb community spread and limit the potential for overwhelming our medical facilities,” he said.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources