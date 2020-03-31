TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There are no definitive plans or locations identified yet for a pop-up hospital or make-shift medical facility in Tarrant County or Fort Worth.
While the number of overall cases in the county rose to 273 Tuesday, an emergency management spokesman said health care facilities aren’t taxed with an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients.
The possibility of additional space was discussed with CEO’s of area health providers County Judge Glen Whitely said Tuesday, including looking at a former hospital facility. However, he said they felt there was enough capacity in current facilities. Utilizing existing buildings would also eliminate the need to potentially have to find staff and supplies necessary to bring another facility online.
Avoiding overrunning hospitals was a key concern when local governments instituted stay home orders March 24.
Tarrant County’s public health department has not released exact numbers of COVID-19 patients needing to be hospitalized. But health director Vinny Taneja said Monday it amounted to about a quarter of all cases, cumulatively.
He also said eliminating elective procedures had helped with space and equipment, which Whitely echoed Tuesday.
“The hospitals feel like the governor with the relaxation of some of his rules about how many patients you could have in what space, has helped a lot,” he said. “So they feel comfortable in where they are, right now.”
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources