DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – SMU quarterback Shane Buechele has become the latest collegiate athlete to start a GoFundMe fundraiser to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
You can donate to Buechele’s campaign right HERE.
Buechele’s GoFundMe will assist with the City of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund and has a goal of $50,000. Buechele and girlfriend Paige Vasquez launched the campaign on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
❗️VERY EXCITING NEWS❗️ Paige & I have connected with the Mayor of Dallas @mayorofdallas & have made a GoFundMe account to help raise money for The city of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund which is currently directed towards COVID-19 relief! Below is the link to donate. PLEASE share this message with anyone to help us reach our goal of $50,000! Any contributions & donations will be greatly appreciated! For any questions you may have, can send me an email at sbuechele@smu.edu Link to donate is in my bio! #DallasStrong
“Paige & I have connected with the Mayor of Dallas @mayorofdallas & have made a GoFundMe account to help raise money for The city of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund which is currently directed towards COVID-19 relief! Below is the link to donate,” Buechele wrote on Instagram. “PLEASE share this message with anyone to help us reach our goal of $50,000!? Any contributions & donations will be greatly appreciated! For any questions you may have, can send me an email at sbuechele@smu.edu. Link to donate is in my bio! #DallasStrong”
Buechele follows the lead of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger who launched similar campaigns last week.
Buechele lead SMU to a 10-win season after transferring from Texas last year. He threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.