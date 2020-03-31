AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health and Human Services launched a statewide mental health support line to help those experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges during the pandemic.
Th number is 833-986-1919 and it operates 24 hours a day.
In a news release Tuesday, Texas HHS said the line offers support and psychological first aid to those that may need it.
The services are confidential and free.
“Through this new effort, we are connecting Texans with mental health professionals who can help provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” said Sonja Gaines, Deputy Executive Commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services in the release. “It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are not uncommon to experience in the face of a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic.”
The line is operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, Texas HHS said.