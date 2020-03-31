Texas COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line

WATCH AT 4:15:
President Trump's Daily Briefing On Coronavirus
Video
Gov. Abbott: Extends Order, Keeps School Closed Until May 4
Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration to limit human contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus, meaning schools are closed until at least May 4. Katie Johnston reports.
11 minutes ago
Raw Video: Gov. Abbott: Texas Schools Closed Through Until May 4
Governor is also issuing an executive order establishing "essential services" asking Texans to limit interactions unless they're engaged in activity related to one of these services.
2 hours ago
28 People Test Positive For Coronavirus After Returning To Texas From Spring Break Trip To Cabo San Lucas
Twenty-eight people who recently returned to Texas after a Spring Break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in Austin said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Dallas Artists Use Talents To Make Face Shields For Health Care Workers, First Responders
Dallas area artists and inventors who now have nothing but time on their hands have strong desire to help those combatting COVID-19.
Waiting For The Sun
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
4 hours ago
Weather Stories
National Weather Service Confirms 7 Tornadoes Touched Down In North Texas Wednesday
There was one in Stephens County, two in Young County, two in Jack County and two in Wise County.
Confirmed: Tornado Caused Damage In Rural North Texas
A weather service survey team examined damage caused by the storm late Wednesday night south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch For 11 North Texas Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 11 North Texas counties.
Cowboys
Cowboys Add Former Rams Kicker Greg Zuerlein
The Dallas Cowboys and former LA Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein have agreed to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million.
Rangers
"My Neighbors Are Going To Hate Me": Rangers' Joey Gallo Sets Up Indoor Batting Cage
Gallo is keeping ready for the season by setting up a batting cage inside his apartment.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Talks His Favorite Moments And Games Of 2019-2020 Season In Twitter Q&A
Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis took over the Mavs' Twitter account over the weekend, March 29th, and answered questions from fans including his favorite moment from the season, his favorite game of the season, what he thinks of Dallas, and more.
Stars
Report: Dallas Stars GM Jim NIll & CEO Jim Lites Take 50% Pay Cut
The Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill and CEO Jim Lites have taken a 50% pay cut to help lessen the financial stress on the team. According to the reports, the cuts are retroactive to the start of the NHL suspension caused by the Coronavirus outbreak on March 12th.
Latest Videos
Latest Headlines
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
CBS 11 News
Watch Now
Live News KTVT-CBS 11 News at 4PM
On Air
Schedule:
4:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 4pm
5:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 5pm
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
6:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 6pm
6:30 PM
Wheel of Fortune
View All Programs
Texas COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line
March 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Texas COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line
833-986-1919
