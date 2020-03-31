(CBSDFW.COM) – Pregnancy is hard enough on the entire family, but delivering with a pandemic going on brings added stress. Many hospitals are now limiting visitors for women going into labor, and it’s making for some tough choices.

Texas Health, Medical City, Parkland and Baylor Scott & White are among the hospitals allowing women to have just one visitor as they give birth.

“It’s almost like a grieving period because there were so many plans in place,” Tiffany Wicks told CBS 11 News. She’s due in May, and now with the new restrictions, she’s having to make changes.

“I know that my husband will be there, but I really wanted my doulas there to support me in labor, and give me comfort measures, and ease my anxiety,” Wicks said.

Eve Akins is one of Tiffany’s doulas.

“We’re just trying to offer alternatives, virtual support, get as creative as we can,” Akins said. She said some of her clients are now considering home births or birthing centers.

“I definitely want to stress that doctors and nurses who work in labor and delivery are some of the most caring individuals,” said Dr. Sheri Puffer, an OB/GYN with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. ”You’re never delivering alone.”

Dr. Puffer said the restrictions are all about keeping moms and babies safe.

“The more visitors we have on the Labor and Delivery and Postpartum Unit, the more chances we have that an asymptomatic carrier will be there and spreading the disease unknowingly,” Puffer said.

Tiffany said that she understands, but with just five weeks to go, not knowing exactly what she’ll do is unsettling.