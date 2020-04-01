DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The current supply of ventilators at eight Dallas hospitals is meeting the demand of patients admitted with the coronavirus.
The hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office on Tuesday — the first day of new daily reporting requirements in the City.
“As I said when we required the daily COVID-19 testing data from all public and private labs in the city, transparency and facts are key to slowing the spread of this virus,” Mayor Johnson said.
As of Tuesday, 192 of the 631 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dallas County have required hospitalization at some point. Of those hospitalized, 59 people were admitted to intensive care units, and 42 received mechanical ventilation, according to Dallas County.
The reporting requirements, part of a new set of emergency regulations for the City of Dallas, are meant to provide data to decision-makers and information to the public regarding the medical community’s capacity to handle an expected increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Here are the aggregate totals as reported by the eight hospitals:
Total beds: 2,868
Beds occupied: 1,542
Total ICU beds: 361
ICU beds occupied: 204
Total ventilators: 342
Ventilators in use: 139
The numbers are a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.
The City is working to identify other hospitals that must report capacity numbers.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources