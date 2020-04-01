DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more deaths in Dallas, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s, are the 14th and 15th from coronavirus in the county.
The male patient was from Mesquite and the woman was from Garland.
Both patients were critically ill in area hospitals.
The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.
“We’re beginning to see the curve rise and we all must do our part to exercise personal responsibility. Along those lines, many of our faith leaders have stepped up to provide the help needed so that our churches and religious organizations, regardless of size, will have the capability to do remote services in compliance with Governor Abbott’s order yesterday, without subjecting their congregations to increased chances of exposure that would come from meeting in congregant settings. As a result of the uncertainty around the order, I am working with the state on behalf of our federal partners, to get them the answers they need. We are all in this together and together we will flatten the curve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
One-hundred more additional positive cases were also reported, bringing the total case count in Dallas to 731.