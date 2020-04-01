Comments
RICE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department is reporting its first death from coronavirus, a 47-year-old woman from Rice.
The woman, who had underlying medical conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March, 25, 2020, at Ennis Regional Hospital.
She was then transferred to Texas Health Plano where she died.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in these difficult times and we should all honor this loss of life by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management shared on social media.
There are currently 4,113 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, with 62 deaths from the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of cases, county by county (as of 4p.m. on Wednesday, April 1).
- Dallas Co.
731
- Tarrant Co.
288
- Denton Co.
207
- Collin Co.
184
- Ellis Co.
20
- Johnson Co.
13
- Rockwall Co.
9
- Hood Co.
6
- Hunt Co.
4
- Kaufman Co.
4
- Navarro Co.
4
- Parker Co.
4
- Wise Co.
3
- Van Zandt Co.
2
- Burleson Co.
1
- Fannin Co.
1
- Henderson Co.
7
Rice is about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.