HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — For the third time in two months, the execution of a death row inmate in Texas has been delayed.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a 60-day delay of Fabian Hernandez’s scheduled April 23 execution.
Unlike the two executions that were ordered delayed in March because of COVID-19, Texas’ highest criminal court did not give a specific reason for Hernandez’s stay.
However, the appeals court’s order follows a request by Hernandez’s attorney to delay his execution because of the “current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.”
Hernandez, 44, was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife, Renee Urbina Hernandez and one of her friends, Arturo Fonseca, in 2006 in El Paso.
