DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to keep both residents and its officers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dallas Police Department is continuing to encourage the use of its online reporting system for non-emergency crimes.
The department is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to explain the system and to give a demonstration on what residents can expect.
Police said residents can send their reports 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
The department has already said it would not physically respond to the following reports:
- Burglary of a Coin Operated Machine
- Burglary of a Motor Vehicle
- Criminal Mischief
- Debit/Credit Card Abuse
- Graffiti
- Harassing Phone Calls
- Lost Property
- Reckless Damage
- Theft/Shoplift/Identity Theft/Property Theft (Auto Accessories)/ Theft of Service
Instead, the department wants the residents to use the online reporting system to report these types of crimes, and an officer will then conduct a follow-up investigation.
The form can be found at dallaspolice.net under the “File a Police Report Online” tab.