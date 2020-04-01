  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to keep both residents and its officers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dallas Police Department is continuing to encourage the use of its online reporting system for non-emergency crimes.

The department is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to explain the system and to give a demonstration on what residents can expect.

Police said residents can send their reports 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The department has already said it would not physically respond to the following reports:

  • Burglary of a Coin Operated Machine
  • Burglary of a Motor Vehicle
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Debit/Credit Card Abuse
  • Graffiti
  • Harassing Phone Calls
  • Lost Property
  • Reckless Damage
  • Theft/Shoplift/Identity Theft/Property Theft (Auto Accessories)/ Theft of Service

Instead, the department wants the residents to use the online reporting system to report these types of crimes, and an officer will then conduct a follow-up investigation.

The form can be found at dallaspolice.net under the “File a Police Report Online” tab.

