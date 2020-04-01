Comments
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County has reported 25 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 231.
Despite the increase, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) did not receive any additional positive results for Denton State Supported Living Center residents or staff.
Press Release: 25 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County. Learn more at https://t.co/QcMZlYtqHc. DCPH has announced 25 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. DCPH did not receive any additional positive results for DSSLC residents or staff. pic.twitter.com/3gp1uhsSlf
— Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) April 1, 2020
