DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County has reported 25 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 231.

Despite the increase, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) did not receive any additional positive results for Denton State Supported Living Center residents or staff.

