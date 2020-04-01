DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Do people on Social Security need to file a tax return to receive a stimulus check?
The $2 trillion stimulus legislation said the U.S. Treasury should use information from Social Security if someone has not filed taxes in 2018 or 2019.
This way millions of seniors would not have to fill out any additional forms to receive their stimulus payment.
However, the IRS posted guidelines on its website on March 30 that contradict the legislation.
According to the IRS guidelines, “People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment. Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax.”
The CBS 11 I-Team contacted the IRS for clarification. An IRS official told the I-Team more information will be released in the coming day about this issue.
Millions of Texans should soon be getting $1,200 checks from the U.S. government as the House of Representatives passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill last Friday.
Millions of Americans have already been laid off or seen their paychecks decreases.
The government is hoping the money will help many Americans, affected financially by the coronavirus, keep food on the table, make rent and pay for medical costs.