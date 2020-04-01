Comments
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lewisville Police officer who was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member, has tested positive for the virus, Police Chief Kevin Deaver confirmed Wednesday.
The officer, who is the department’s only case at this point, has been in quarantine since Tuesday, March 24.
He was tested on Monday, March 30 and received the results on Tuesday, March 31.
Chief Deaver talked to the officer on Tuesday and said, “he was in good spirits and feels like his condition is improving.”
He will remain in quarantine following appropriate protocols, the department said.
The officer lives in Denton County.
