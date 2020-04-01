WATCH:President Trump's Daily Briefing On Coronavirus
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second resident at The Reserve at Richardson has tested positive for COVID-19, CBS 11’s J.D. Miles confirmed.

The head nurse said they’ve had a hard time getting coronavirus test kits after the first positive case at the retirement facility.

The Reserve at Richardson (J.D. Miles – CBS 11)

They plan to test all 500-plus residents and staff there as soon as they have the test kits to do it.

