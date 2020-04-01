DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Get your “Howdy, folks” ready! The State Fair of Texas has started auditions to find the new voice of Big Tex ahead of opening day in September.
The fair is looking for a new voice after the passing of Bob Boykin, who was the iconic voice from 2013 to 2019. He died on Jan. 23, 2020.
The chosen candidate will have the tall task of voicing the the iconic State Fair of Texas figure that will greet people during the three-week event at Fair Park in Dallas.
However, those who want to become the new voice will have to go through four rounds of auditions.
The first round begins Wednesday, April 1, where applicants will fill out an online application and submit digital recordings of prewritten scripts. Further information can be found here.
The next rounds include an in-person interview, in-studio recording session and a PA system test, according to the fair.
The fair said it expects to choose the new voice by July.
This year’s fair is scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 18.