EDGECLIFF VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a victim with life threatening injuries in the middle of the street Tuesday night.
It happened in the 5600 block of Village Parkway in Edgecliff Village near the Hemphill and I-20 area of south Fort Worth.. The suspect drove away in a black 4-door passenger car.
This crime happened around 10 p.m., according to police.
A witness said the vehicle had dark tinted windows. The vehicle likely had front bumper, hood and windshield damage due to striking the victim. Police said the suspect may have had vehicle repair work done or the windshield replaced in the last week.
The victim remains in the hospital at this time.
If you have any information regarding the vehicle involved in this crime, please contact Investigator Opdahl at 817.884.4200, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817.884.1213 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477), 469tips.com.