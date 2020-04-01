AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Texans having a hard time paying the rent due to coronavirus-related shutdowns could get some help from the state if the federal government approves.
Governor Greg Abbott waived statutes relating to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investments Partnership program, which would allow the state greater flexibility to use program funds to help certain Texans pay their rent.
In addition, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs sent a letter to HUD requesting federal waivers to allow greater flexibility to Texas to reprogram these funds for that purpose.
If these waivers are granted, Texas will reprogram these funds to provide financial housing assistance to certain Texans enduring economic hardships related to COVID-19.
“The State of Texas is committed to supporting Texans who are enduring significant economic hardship due to the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Suspending these state statutes is a crucial first step to help many Texans receive the financial assistance they need to pay their rent, and I urge HUD to grant the federal waiver requests.”
