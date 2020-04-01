NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in North Texas ended with a topless female driver crashing into a semi and then allegedly resisting arrest.
Chopper 11 was over Interstate-35 in Dallas as police chased the driver of the SUV south on the interstate, past Waxahachie.
Police had chased the SUV for some time — with lights and sirens blaring — when the driver lost control of the truck, crashed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer and came to rest in the grass off the shoulder of the highway.
With the front-end of the SUV smashed the female driver, who had no shirt on, got out of the vehicle and seemed to indicate that she was surrendering, but then resisted arrest as officers tried to take her into custody.
So far, Dallas police have no identified the woman or said why officers were chasing her.