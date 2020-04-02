Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A sixth Dallas police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The news comes just hours after the department announcement its fifth case in an officer who worked at the Southeast Patrol. At this time, it is unknown if the fifth and sixth cases had any contact.
The first Dallas officer tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar. 19.
The department has been continuing to encourage residents to use its online reporting form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.