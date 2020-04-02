



– It’s a critical nonprofit that helps people battling cancer, but with the COVID-19 outbreak the American Cancer Society is having to cut back on some of their services.

Executive Vice President Jeff Fehlis told CBS 11 that they are doing everything they can to stay connected and help patients.

Their patient navigators are now working from home, and they’ve added video conferencing so those who call will have a friendly face.

The calls have been coming in by the thousands, around 25,000 specifically about coronavirus since March 8.

The nonprofit has also been forced to cancel or delay many of their vital fundraiser and shut down their Hope Lodges nationwide.

The Hope Lodge’s provide cancer patients and caregivers a free place to stay. The organization is working with guests to find other resources that might be available. They’ve also had to stop providing rides to treatments.

“We’re working with local hospitals to provide transportation grants so they can get those patients in and out for treatment,” Fehlis said.

The North Texas chapter will be holding a virtual Relay for Life for 24 communities to participate in.

It’s Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.