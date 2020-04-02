Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with a shotgun is dead after he was shot by Irving officers at a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to the convenience store near Nursery Road and Pioneer Street at around 1 a.m.
According to police, the 69-year-old man allegedly shot out the windows of the 7-Eleven and then went inside to steal items from the store.
There was some sort of confrontation between the man and arriving officers that led to the man being shot and killed. Police have not yet said that exactly led officers to shoot the man.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
There were no officers injured during the incident.