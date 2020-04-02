Fort Worth Lab Can Test If People Who Never Showed Coronavirus Symptoms Were InfectedThis test is not FDA approved, but is available under the agency’s Emergency Use Authorization Guidelines.

48 minutes ago

Should You Wear A Mask? Not A Simple 'Yes' Or 'No'The WHO and CDC are rethinking their stance on whether healthy people need to wear a mask.

54 minutes ago

Neighborhood Clinics A Critical Resource For Freeing Up Capacity In ERs"Could be allergies, strep throat, so we're still treating all of those things and also educating people that might have a virus that lends to those same symptoms."

59 minutes ago