JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in the City of Cleburne have introduced new regulations to try and help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Mayor Scott Cain signed the order that, among other things, introduces new guidelines for shoppers and grocers.

In a video posted online Cain said, “We’re going to limit one person per family, whenever feasible, going to the grocery store.”

The mayor also detailed new provisions requiring grocers to sanitize baskets and shopping carts and then leave them in a designated, controlled area — so that shoppers know which carts have been wiped down and cleaned.

Cain said the process would work if residents are aware and mindful. “Please do not get a basket from outside, only get one that has been prepared and ready for you to use,” he said.

Officials in the Johnson County city said they knew it was only a matter of time before the coronavirus reached the area. On Wednesday two Cleburne residents were confirmed to have COVID-19. Both people, and their families, are now in self-isolation.

Mayor Cain encouraged residents to continue social distancing and only travel outside of the home when absolutely needed. During his announcement he did take a moment to warn people who blatantly disobey the guidelines without regard for themselves or others.

“If you don’t comply with the rules there are swift and strong consequences for doing that,” he said. “We’re not going to allow a handful of people to put the community’s health at risk.”

In previous posts on the city website, leaders stressed that it takes every resident doing their part — by staying at home and practicing physical and social distancing — to protect the health and well being of the entire community.