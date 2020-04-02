



An El Paso doctor, Dr. Henrk Nikicicz, is returning to his job at University Medical Center after being suspended for wearing an N95 mask in the hallway of the hospital.

“Since I know that in El Paso the virus was already here, the virus is in the community, I took the steps to protect myself against COVID-19 infection,” Nikicicz said in an interview with ABC-7. Nikicicz, who suffers asthma and hypertension, used the mask when he saw a group of people walking towards him in the hospital hallway.

According to reports, Nikicicz was suspended for violating hospital policy of not using protective masks in public areas and was told he was at risk of losing his job. “Wearing that mask is essential for me,” Dr. Nikicicz told the New York Times.

Now Dr. Nikicicz has been added back to the schedule after the hospital was contacted by the New York Times, and UMC is disputing the claim he was suspended.

“The anesthesiologist was told on numerous occasions by his supervisor to not wear the N95 surgical mask while not in the Operating Room area or while not treating patients with infectious disease. He was wearing the N95 in common areas, general hallways, etc.,” a spokesman told ABC 7. The spokesman confirmed Nikicicz was removed from the schedule but for only one day.

The spokesman also added that UMC staff is allowed to wear simple surgical masks in public areas but not the N95 mask since the hospital is trying to conserve them.