HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Hood County officials reported their first death caused by the coronavirus Thursday.

The patient was a man in his 50s with preexisting health complications, officials said. His identity will not be released.

As of 5 p.m. Apr. 2, Hood County has a total of eight positive cases and 55 pending laboratory confirmation.

Officials said four of the eight people who contracted the virus got it while traveling. Two of them got it from contacts in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and another two got it from infected family members.

All COVID-19 patients who are not currently hospitalized are self-isolating at home, officials said.

