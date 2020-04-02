DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County health officials announced 100 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday as well as the 16th and 17th deaths.
As of 10 a.m. Apr. 2, the new total for the county is 831.
The deaths include a woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and a Dallas woman in her 80s. Both had been critically ill in local hospitals, officials said.
“North Texas and all of Texas is safer today now that Governor Abbott has adopted the Dallas County Safer at Home model. We continue to build capacity as we enter the beginning of the curve,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “There are enough beds and ventilators in hospitals at present. The challenge is to continue to build capacity so that the curve doesn’t overtake our resources. Your mission is to make good personal responsibility decisions. #StayHomeStaySafe #FlattenTheCurve.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
