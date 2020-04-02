



– North Texans are being invited to join a philanthropic effort to raise funds for first-responders, nonprofits and those working on the front lines across the Metroplex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dallas Cowboys, Communities Foundation of Texas, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and several other organizations are joining together for ‘North Texas Giving Tuesday Now’ to raise funds for local coronavirus relief and recovery.

May 5 has been designated as the “official” day that the online fundraising campaign will give people an opportunity to make donations — of any amount — supporting targeted relief and recovery funds, give directly to organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, and/or supporting more than 3,000 local nonprofits that participated in North Texas Giving Day 2019.

“Especially in times like these, North Texans always step forward together to support our communities,” said Jennifer Sampson, with United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “This crisis can be a defining moment of solidarity.”

With many nonprofits seeing an increase in demand for services coupled with the cancellation of spring fundraising events, the North Texas Giving Tuesday Now effort hopes to bring people together in the digital world to support those who need it most.

“This is about inspiring local unity, action, and generosity,” said Dave Scullin, with Communities Foundation of Texas. “Our community, country and world need our support now more than ever before.”

Early gifts and donations can be made on the North Texas Giving Tuesday Now website beginning April 14, with the official North Texas Giving Tuesday Now event happening between 6:00 a.m. and midnight on May 5.

Dallas Cowboys Vice President Charlotte Jones said, “This region is better together, and we are in this with you North Texas.”