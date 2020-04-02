DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Twelve hospitals on Wednesday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.
The requirements are part of new emergency regulations for the City of Dallas. They requirements are meant to provide information to both decision-makers and the public regarding the medical community’s capacity to handle COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Here are the aggregate totals for Wednesday, as reported by the 12 hospitals:
Total beds: 4,343
Beds occupied: 2,267
Total ICU beds: 565
ICU beds occupied: 315
Total ventilators: 622
Ventilators in use: 188
Representatives from Dallas hospitals said the reported numbers are a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.
Additionally, the City is seeking compliance from hospitals that have not yet reported numbers.
As of noon on April 2, 2020, there are 4,669 coronavirus cases in Texas, 731 in Dallas with 70 deaths reported in the state.