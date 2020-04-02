FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A capital murder warrant has been issued for Christopher Karon Turner, 44, who the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is wanted in connection with a robbery and homicide .

It happened at the Super Big Country Mart in the 4500 block of East FM 1187 on Friday, March 27.

Turner is believed to be the person wearing the surgical mask in surveillance video of the crime scene. The Sheriff’s Office also released another photo of Turner.

The Sheriff’s Office said another suspect, Joseph Gabriel Allen was arrested on Tuesday, March 31.

The victim was Anwar Ali.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the victim may not have been alarmed by someone entering the store wearing a surgical mask, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

TCSO was dispatched to the scene shortly after 7:00 a.m. when the employee was discovered inside, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both suspects took off southbound on Stevenson Levy Road toward Burleson.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213.

Turner is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are advised not to approach the subject and contact 911 if found.