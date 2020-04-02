



Major Leauge Baseball plans on playing games in 2020 and they are considering a lot of ideas to make sure to maximize the season. Currently, the league is considering allowing ties, expanded rosters, extra double-headers, fewer off-days, and even more extreme options like clogging the bases. One of the options certainly on the table is shortening the number of games in the 2020 season.

Though this may disappoint fans, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward believes the shortened MLB season would be a benefit for the 2020 Texas Rangers. Beliving his club is in a better position because of strong pitching.

“There’s been a bunch of different hypothetical scenarios run that have us better because of that. So, I’m assuming that the pitching aspect puts us in a better position,” Woodward said on 105.3 The Fan yesterday, April 1st. “The fact that we have five really good starters helps us a ton. I don’t think a lot of teams are in that situation. So, that’s definitely an advantage for us.”

Woodward also talked about how he has been communicating with the team and staff. “I think lately we’ve been having lots of video calls with our staff trying to figure out what we can do with our players, trying to figure out what our players have. They’re all in different places,” He said. “Some guys are in other places just because of the proximity to where they live, but overall they’re not really hanging out together. There’s a few guys playing catch because they live close to each other, but even then we’ve got to maintain the distancing aspect and make sure we’re taking the proper precautions to keep these guys healthy.

Adding, “Some of these guys live in areas where this virus is kind of blowing up. To maintain their safety while trying to get to a park, some of these guys can’t get outside. They don’t have a place to throw. It’s been a bit of a challenge, but I think our staff has done a really good job. We just try to keep in constant communication.

Woodward and the team are ready to get back to action, and can’t wait to play in their new home Globe Life Field. “Globe Life Field is waiting for us and that’s exciting to know for all our players to know when we do meet up again we’re going to meet there and have this brand new facility to work with,” Woodward said. “If we can somehow get there whenever it’s safe that will be very very beneficial for us because it can house basically all the things that we need, and all the people that we have.”