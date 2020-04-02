



Tarrant County health officials on Thursday confirmed three additional fatalities connected with the the coronavirus pandemic

Two people lived in Forest Hill and one was a Fort Worth resident, according to a news release by Tarrant County Public Health.

County health director Vinny Taneja said all three were elderly patients with underlying health conditions and were being monitored by health care workers.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the families,” he said.

The three additional fatalities bring Tarrant County’s death toll from COVID-19 to six.

The county on Wednesday said a man from Hurst and a Fort Worth woman with coronavirus had died and confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health staff said they will investigate to determine who the patients may have come into contact with before they tested positive; close contacts may be appropriately isolated, monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. The United States has now more than 189,000 reported cases of COVID-19.

“We want residents of Tarrant County to continue to be mindful of basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Taneja said.

These include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you have trouble breathing, or a persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

For more information visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the information line at 817-248-6299.

COVID-19 has now spread to more than 180 countries.

