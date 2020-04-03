ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On Friday, parents who are madly multitasking got some supplies and much needed support.

“It’s extremely stressful,” mother Toby Powell said. “I have good girls, they make it easy on me.”

But still, she admits that she puts most of the pressure on herself.

“We try to live up to the expectation that we have to do it as well as they [teachers] do. We can’t miss anything,” she said.

And for weeks, parents like Powell have been missing supplies.

Her girls’ school, Pantego Christian Academy, went on break in March and haven’t been able to come back. So teachers formed a sunshine caravan of sorts — delivering textbooks, supplies, support and treats.

“There’s happy face balloons, some candy, some puzzles, sidewalk chalk so that when they’re outside they can be creating,” third grade teacher Dianne Marcus said. “Things that will keep them occupied, keep them happy in the times when they’re not doing their academics.”​

Although teachers delivered the supplies from a safe distance, a cynic might suspect that the textbooks were a cover, to get a peek at beloved students closer than the computer.

“When I opened the door, her smile just brought tears to my eyes,” PCA kindergarten teacher Stephanie Smith said. “I just love them.”​

“We’re used to giving so much love and the hugs and the high fives every day,” Marcus said. “Not being able to do that, that’s a challenge.”​

And both teachers want to encourage the parents as well.​

“I always tell my parents, ‘You are doing better than you think…​ You’re not going to hurt them, just love them through it,'” Smith said.​

Powell says she’s not surprised that the teachers ventured out on a dreary day to spread some sunshine.

“With them going door to door and dropping off supplies, I think it’s incredible,” she said. And further evidence of the love and affection that has always been the norm.​

“I always thought they were amazing,” Powell continued. “And the love that they give them… I know they’re struggling with this as much as we are.”​

Pantego Christian Principal Jayme Autrey admits they are, and hopes the profession will emerge stronger because of the challenges they’re facing now. ​

“I hope that what we learn from this experience helps us become better at our art,” Autrey said. “In the meantime, teachers are missing the one on one relationships with our students. So not having them in our classrooms on a daily basis is a loss for us, and we miss it.”​

And the students clearly miss them.​

“I just want to say thank you to all the teachers that care about us,” Mya Powell, a third grade student at PCA, said. “And that they all stay safe today dropping off materials, and I love them.”​