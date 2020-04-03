Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – The average patient seeking an abortion in Texas must now travel more than 20 times farther than usual because of the state’s temporary ban on the procedure, according to a new study from the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization. For some, it puts the procedure out of reach entirely.
Abortion services across Texas have been suspended since last Monday, when the Attorney General declared that the procedure must be temporarily halted as part of the state’s ban on “non-essential” and “elective” medical procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, hundreds of patients have had their appointments canceled, leading some to travel to nearby states for the procedure despite stay-at-home orders.
