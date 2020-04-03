WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abortion, abortion access, Coronavirus, coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19, COVID-19 Virus, DFW News, Planned Parenthood Texas, pro life, pro-choice, Texas abortion, Texas Abortions, Texas News, Texas Right-To-Life


NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – The average patient seeking an abortion in Texas must now travel more than 20 times farther than usual because of the state’s temporary ban on the procedure, according to a new study from the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization. For some, it puts the procedure out of reach entirely.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Abortion services across Texas have been suspended since last Monday, when the Attorney General declared that the procedure must be temporarily halted as part of the state’s ban on “non-essential” and “elective” medical procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, hundreds of patients have had their appointments canceled, leading some to travel to nearby states for the procedure despite stay-at-home orders.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply