NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Half Price Books has furloughed or laid off 78% of its employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All remaining staff will see a decrease in scheduled hours or take a percentage pay cut, based on their salary.
“Our stores have been closed to the public since March 17. While we are lucky to still be able to sell books, music and movies online, those sales do not compare to what we do in our brick-and-mortar stores on a monthly basis, typically only amounting to roughly 10% of our total sales,” said Kathy Doyle Thomas, chief strategy officer for Half Price Books. “It was a very difficult decision, but one we had to make for the purpose of saving the company, and to come out on the other side of this crisis.”
The company operates 126 stores in 17 states.