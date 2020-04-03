TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Lightening the load for first responders in Dallas, Tide Cleaners locations are offering free laundry service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and their immediate family members can find a nearby Tide Cleaners and get their personal clothes washed and dry cleaned for free beginning today. Storefronts can wash items like jeans, shorts and t-shirts as well as socks and undergarments.
“We are proud to launch Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners in the Dallas community,” said Jenny Maxwell, Associate Director for Tide. “The front-line responders of Dallas are working tirelessly to keep our community safe. Our hope is to make everyday chores like laundry as seamless as possible and lighten the load for those at the front lines during this time.”
There are a few guidelines though.
- Procedure For Identification – Medical (paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers), police officers, fire fighters OR their next of kin, must show photo identification from the front line responder’s place of employment.
- How To Bring In Clothing – Dry cleaning and laundry must be separated. All garments must come in a bag, standard trash bag is acceptable. Limit of four (13 gallon) bags per household per week. First responders or family members can put a name, phone number and email in bag, too.
- Turnaround Time For Clothes – Turnaround time for laundry and dry cleaning is 2 days. Depending on demand, Tide can and will assess whether they need to modify turnaround time to earlier or later. Once they reach capacity, they will let guests know that they aren’t able to accept any further loads for that day, but they can return the following day to see if they can have their laundry done.
- Exclusions – The following items are not accepted and / or included in offer: COVID-19 exposed clothing (e.g. worn while directly treating patients), leathers, wedding dresses, alterations, and select household items.
Free laundry services are available for up to four bags per household per week until May 9, 2020.