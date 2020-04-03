DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The two public coronavirus testing sites in Dallas have closed for the rest of the day Friday due to “expected wind gusts” in the areas, the city announced.
Storms have been in the forecast for Friday as a cold front moves through North Texas. The possibility of severe weather is also in the forecast with high winds and hail being the main risk.
The two drive-thru sites are located at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Field House in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Since Tuesday, these testing sites have been open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are being offered as a quicker way for residents to get tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing sites at the AAC and Ellis Davis Field House are closed for the remainder of the day. This is due to expected wind gusts of 25 miles per hour. High winds can spread contamination, ultimately compromising the healthcare professionals conducting testing.
— City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) April 3, 2020
“High winds can spread contamination, ultimately compromising the healthcare professionals conducting testing,” the city said.
The city said the sites will be reopen on Saturday, April 4 at 8 a.m.
Residents can be tested if they have a dry cough, shortness of breath and a fever of 99.6 degrees or more. There are no age restrictions.