DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for two missing toddlers who were in the backseat of a now stolen car Thursday night.
Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez were last seen in the back seat of a 2008 gold Hyundai Sonata — Texas license plate JWM8413 — at 3308 Fort Worth Ave. just before 8:45 p.m.
Police said the vehicle was stolen by two unknown suspects.
Arianna is described as 3 feet tall, 28 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing purple gray jacket, a “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up and a purple bow in her hair.
Aaliyah is described as a 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up and a blue bow in her hair.
Anyone with information are asked to call the police department at 911 or 214-671-4324.