COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Scary moments in the early morning hours on Friday after a fire broke out at a truck stop in Collin County — engulfing several big rigs.
According to Anna Fire Department Chief Ray Isom, emergency crews were called to the Flying J truck stop, along US Hwy 75, just after 3:00 a.m.
Chief Isom said in all, three semi trucks were completely destroyed and two others badly damaged.
The flames and smoke were so intense that crews in Anna was assisted by firefighters from Melissa, Van Alstyne and McKinney.
Though it was overnight and truckers were most likely sleeping in their rigs, no injuries have been reported.
Anna FD is working with the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office to find out what sparked the fire.
Truckers in Texas –and across the country — continue to work, moving goods during the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials in Anna haven’t said what type of merchandise the driver’s who lost their rigs were transporting or set to move.