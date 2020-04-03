DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Shelves at Neuhaus Cafe in Dallas sit filled with chocolate bunnies, colorful woven baskets and other sweets.

A week before Easter, on what would normally be one of the shop’s busiest seasons, the merchandise is all marked 50% off.

“This is a hard hit for us, a hard hit,” said owner Mervyn Sacher. “There’s nothing older than a bunny on Monday morning after Easter.”

An October tornado shut his store down for a week. Now in the midst of a pandemic, the damage will be far worse.

“This is gonna be much harder, much longer,” he said.

In Dallas County, commissioners voted Friday to extend a disaster declaration through May 20, during which time County Judge Clay Jenkins has the authority to issue sweeping executive orders restricting daily life.

Judge Jenkins responded by expanding his existing stay-at-home order through Apr. 30.

For businesses, the move confirms they’ll face weeks of hard times ahead.

At Royal China restaurant, manager George Kao considers himself lucky… Business is down by half, but at least his doors are open.

“We have a lot of takeout and delivery,” Kao said.

Unlike some neighbors, he says he’s confident his business will survive.

“As long as it’s not getting worse,” he said.