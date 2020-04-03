WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus, the annual Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie has been canceled for the first time in its 40-year history.
Festival organizers announced the cancellation Friday morning, saying “this decision is necessary to ensure the health and safety of staff, employees, participants, patrons and community.”
The festival, which takes place on Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, was scheduled for April 10 through May 31.
Organizers said they had hoped to re-adjust their schedule of events but later determined that the COVID-19 situation was not going to get any better.
“The entire Scarborough Renaissance Festival organization is extremely disappointed in the cancellation of the 2020 season but plans to be back in 2021 bigger and better than ever to celebrate its 40th season and hopes to see everyone then!” organizers said in a news release.
The festival began in 1981 and takes place annually in the southwestern area of Waxahachie.
Statewide restrictions due to the coronavirus have strictly limited any gatherings to 10 or less people and have canceled or postponed events throughout North Texas. Residents are being asked to stay in their homes unless they need to leave for essential activities or services.